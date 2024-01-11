Then & Now: Bollywood & Its Changing Relationship With Those in Power

(Who said we can’t hoist a flag of peace on this earth? This is some follower of Hitler. Get him, don't let him slip away. Nehru is a slave of the commonwealth. Get him, don't let him slip away).

This poem, penned and recited by one of India’s greatest lyricists and poets, Majrooh Sultanpuri, landed him in jail in 1951. Sultanpuri subsequently served out a two-year sentence after he flatly refused to tender an apology.