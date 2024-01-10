Gadar 2 to Animal: Is The Unhinged Violence On Screen A Reflection Of Our Times?

As I type this sentence, those from the far-right are busy boycotting an entire archipelagic state to promote tourism in Lakshadweep. You can’t make this up, gone is the post-truth era, we are living in the post-punchline world now. Whatever joke you make up in your head today to post online, has already happened yesterday.

We’ve all been witness to national news channels openly cheering and “celebrating” when homes of minorities were being demolished by state bulldozers. If Pakistan ceases to be a country tomorrow, a handful of these anchors sitting inside their fancy, chilly studios might dissolve into thin air without a word, because they’ll have nothing left to say. However, this is not an assessment of their personal politics, they are only serving what they know will find a ready audience.

It’s the same section of the population which will buy a ticket and go watch Sunny Deol roar in front of a Pakistani crowd – standing in Lahore – telling them that if the people of Pakistan were given a choice to settle in India, then more than half their population would leave right away.