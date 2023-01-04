Pathaan's ‘Besharam Rang’ Shouldn’t Offend Us, These ‘Besharam’ Incidents Should

Bollywood has managed to offend India and its political leaders, once again. People are demanding a ban on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan since the release of its first song, 'Besharam Rang' - why? Because it's "provocative", "the song insults the saffron colour, which is holy for the Hindu community", "the movie could hurt religious sentiments", etc, etc. Everyone (well, almost) in the country is uniting to ensure that a fictional film is not released in theatres, but are they as concerned about the reality of their nation? Let's take a look at some 'besharam' incidents that have happened in India just in the last one week that need a lot more of our attention than a film's song.