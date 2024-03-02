Showing Male Machismo in Movies? Do It Like Anurag Kashyap, Not Like Vanga

An Anurag Kashyap social media post disconcerting a particular section is not unprecedented. It is a recurring occurrence.

Yet, his Instagram post on 13 January was a deviation from the rudimentary. There – posing with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal – Kashyap, often India’s summa cum laude representative in prestigious film festivals, had defended the filmmaker (who has been criticised for his problematic scripts) with adjectives such as ‘misunderstood’, ‘judged’, ‘vulnerable’ and ‘reviled’.