Kiran Rao Responds to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Comment on Aamir Khan's Films

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Laapataa Ladies. However, during one of her interviews, she allegedly criticised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Vanga responded to the criticism saying that she should look at her ex-husband, Aamir Khan's, body of work instead. Rao denies criticising his film while speaking to The Quint and also shared her thoughts on Vanga's comments.
Rao opened up about her criticism towards the culture of misogyny in Hindi cinema. Emphasizing that she has openly condemned tropes such as heroes stalking heroines in Bollywood. She added:
I have never commented on Mr Sandeep's films because I have never seen them. I have often spoken on misogyny and the representation of women on screen. I have talked about it on various platforms at various times. But I have never taken the name of any film because it is not about the specific film. Why Mr Vanga has assumed that I was talking about his film you'll have to ask him. I have never seen his film.
On Vanga's remark that Aamir did misogynistic songs back in the day, she added that Aamir was one of the few people to apologise about the song that Mr Vanga was talking about, 'Khambe jaisi khadi hai'. Rao also said, "There are very people who would look back at their body of work and apologise for doing something problematic in retrospect."
In the end, she said that Mr Reddy should direct his questions to Aamir rather than ask her about his actions.
Vanga spoke about Rao in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, and said, “I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me.”
