All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

In an exclusive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened about about their relationship with the Royal Family of Britain. In a tell-all chat, Meghan and Harry spoke about how they secretly got married three days before the grand affair on 19 May 2018. They also revealed how some members of the Royal family were concerned about the skin tone of their first child.

Here are all the key revelations made by the couple: