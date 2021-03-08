All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

Here's what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In an exclusive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened about about their relationship with the Royal Family of Britain. In a tell-all chat, Meghan and Harry spoke about how they secretly got married three days before the grand affair on 19 May 2018. They also revealed how some members of the Royal family were concerned about the skin tone of their first child.
Here are all the key revelations made by the couple:
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 08 Mar 2021,01:30 PM IST