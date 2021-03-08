Kate Incident Beginning of Character Assassination: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle speaks about how Kate Middleton made her cry.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened up about the claims being spread by the gossip press that Meghan had made Kate Middleton cry during her wedding. Meghan said that that incident marked a 'turning point' in her relations with the royal family.
"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan said, adding: "The reverse happened".
"Kate was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised," Meghan said.
"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to - yes, the issue was correct - the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."
Meghan Markle called the incident 'the beginning of a real character assassination'.
Meghan also spoke out about how she had to remain silent while she was part of the family and the loss of agency she suffered. "That's the sad irony of the last four years... I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent".
