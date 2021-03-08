Royal Family Was Concerned About Archie's Skin Colour, Says Meghan

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with their son Archie.|
In an exclusive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are going to have a baby girl. Last month, the couple had announced that they are going to have a second child. Their friend posted a black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry under a tree, all smiles, with Meghan, 39, showing signs of pregnancy.
After revealing that their second child is going to be a girl, Harry said “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs.”
In the tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan, who is a bi-racial, described as to how the royal family was concerned that her son Archie might be born with 'dark' skin colour. Meghan added that it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalise” those conversations.
She also confided that she was very concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn't be provided security.
Meghan also describing as to how naive she was about the rules of royal life before she married Harry. “I didn’t fully understand what the job was,” she said. She also noted that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and didn't realise it would be necessary.
Meghan said she and Harry came closer during their courtship because of their “cause-driven” work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked to the royal family.
“It’s easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality,” she said. “And that’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it. There’s a complete misalignment and there’s no way to explain that to people.”
Meghan and Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.
