Royal Family Was Concerned About Archie's Skin Colour, Says Meghan

Meghan also describing as to how naive she was about the rules of royal life before she married Harry. “I didn’t fully understand what the job was,” she said. She also noted that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and didn't realise it would be necessary.

Meghan said she and Harry came closer during their courtship because of their “cause-driven” work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked to the royal family.

“It’s easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality,” she said. “And that’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it. There’s a complete misalignment and there’s no way to explain that to people.”

Meghan and Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.

