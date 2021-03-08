Twitter Showers Support on Harry & Meghan After Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, were interviewed by American chat show host Oprah Winfrey on 7 March. In the tell-all, both of them shared intimate details about the Royal family’s concerns about their son Archie's skin colour, losing royal protection and more.

Ever since stepping down from their royal duties, this is the first interview Harry and Meghan have given.

The Duchess, who is bi-racial, shared that when she was first pregnant with her son Archie, there were ‘concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.’