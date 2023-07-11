Trolled, Abused, Threatened: Can We Really Blame Bollywood For Going Silent?

I started off as a film journalist in 2007, and the world of entertainment has drastically changed since then. I am not talking about the way content has evolved or the emergence of OTT platforms. Rather, I am talking about the people who make the industry or, as we know them, celebrities.

These are people who entertain us through their performances in films and shows, who portray characters that become household names. They have millions of fans swooning over them, and they are expected to be always ready to oblige requests or meet our expectations. But mind you, the moment they decide to stop catering to whims and fancies or express something that does not align with the majoritarian opinion, we suddenly fail to see them as human beings.

My question is, why so? They are also people who are entitled to their opinions, people who can wear what they want, eat what they like (I can’t believe this has made it to the list), and people whose boundaries should be respected too.