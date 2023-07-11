Trolled, Abused, Threatened: Can We Really Blame Bollywood For Going Silent?

Here's why Bollywood has gone completely quiet.
I started off as a film journalist in 2007, and the world of entertainment has drastically changed since then. I am not talking about the way content has evolved or the emergence of OTT platforms. Rather, I am talking about the people who make the industry or, as we know them, celebrities.
These are people who entertain us through their performances in films and shows, who portray characters that become household names. They have millions of fans swooning over them, and they are expected to be always ready to oblige requests or meet our expectations. But mind you, the moment they decide to stop catering to whims and fancies or express something that does not align with the majoritarian opinion, we suddenly fail to see them as human beings.
My question is, why so? They are also people who are entitled to their opinions, people who can wear what they want, eat what they like (I can’t believe this has made it to the list), and people whose boundaries should be respected too.
A recent interview I did with actor Kajol went ‘viral’. Why? Because she spoke her mind and said,
Kajol didn't name any political leader, rather she was just emphasizing on the importance of education.
Shortly after Kajol was subjected to the vilest of attacks. A certain section of the media completely misconstrued her remarks, leading to a very avoidable outrage. Sadly, we are currently living in an environment where click-baits are ruling the roost and rationality has taken a backseat.
Kajol did come out and issue a clarification, but full respect for being unapologetically honest. Can we have more like her in today's times? I doubt it. The fear of backlash that will engulf you for speaking your mind is daunting.
I have met scores of celebrities, waited for hours to interview the bigwigs and had countless stimulating conversations, but the one I hold closest to my heart is the 10 minutes I had with Shah Rukh Khan back in the day. I miss talking to him during a release, because there is no one like him - the charisma, wit, respect and intelligence. Oh! What I would do to get a chance to sit across from him again? Seems like a distant dream because he does not do interviews any more. It's not just him, a lot of celebrities are on that list. Why do you think that is?
If I had to guess, I think it has to do with the way things are around us - the world of social media, the media itself, the toxicity and the constant worry of weighing your words before you speak. It's no harm calling public figures out if they are being sexist, homophobic or hurting people with their words. But the problem arises when they – and their loved ones - are bullied, cornered and threatened for an opinion, especially when it comes to the politics of our country or standing up for their beliefs.
None of us can forget Aryan Khan’s plight when he was arrested in October 2021 and put behind bars for over three weeks. Voyeuristic vultures were tearing into him, primarily because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son. The 24-year- old’s arrest and the public trial that followed is a shameful chapter in the media’s already undignified conduct book.
In my interviews I usually ask celebs about their thoughts on social media. They all agree that there are pros but way too many cons. However, people like Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker, who used the platforms to speak about issues plaguing the country, have either gone off social media or barely post anything now because of the harrowing ordeals that they and their families have to face.
Earlier, before our interviews, no PR professional from the celebrities’ teams would request, “Don’t ask this question, please.” Why did the need for this arise now? Because our boundaries have not just blurred, they have been washed away. I wish more media houses and journalists showed more restraint and dignity.
This blurring of lines reminds me of an incident. Last year, before interviewing a celebrity who had recently gotten divorced, her team requested, “Please don’t ask about their divorce." It was not even on my mind. Why? Because imagine going through a rough patch in your life and a stranger shoves a camera on your face and asks, “Tell us about your divorce.” Would you ever want to be put in that position?
And not to forget about the most pressing issue - religion. Every other day, we read about attacks on minorities, and if you are a public figure, you are a constant target.
In 2013 January, Shah Rukh, who had always been vocal about the political situation in the country, wrote a first person account in ‘Outlook Turning Points’ magazine, published in association with The New York Times newspaper saying,
He also wrote that he had been accused of "bearing allegiance to our neighbouring nation rather than my own country - even though I am an Indian whose father fought for India's freedom.”
His words, which touched on a deep-rooted issue, were misconstrued. He had to later clarify saying, "I never said I am insecure. I am secure in our country; we are all secure in our country.”
Cut to a year after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Shah Rukh Khan was asked for a comment by a media house and he said,
Is this how people should be targeted? Have we stooped this low?
On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was recently trolled for visiting Kedarnath. Are we still fighting over religion?
This one infuriates me. #BoycottBollywood, a Twitter trend, has been gaining momentum over the years. Do you know how many livelihoods are dependent on one movie's release? Disapproving of a film because of its storyline or politics is one thing, but calling for a boycott just because you don’t agree with maker's views is nothing short of absurd.
I remember the Brahmastra press show. I was sitting there with colleagues from other publications, and felt the pressure director Ayan Mukherji was going through while speaking to us before the screening.
In 2011, while promoting Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor had said,
What an uproar his remark caused! I remember being speechless when there were calls for boycotting an actor's film over his food choices!
In 2019, when India-Pakistan relations were on the edge following the 2016 Uri attacks, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil landed in a huge controversy because the cast included Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Following threats, Karan was forced to edit many scenes with Fawad in them, and was also asked to change the setting from Lahore to Lucknow.
Johar eventually released a video saying,
Since then, several movies have come under fire for the most bizarre reasons. My Name is Khan found itself embroiled in a controversy, not because of the film, but because Shah Rukh expressed his disappointment about the exclusion of Pakistani cricketers from the Indian Premiere League.
Shah Rukh later tweeted,
Sets were vandalized, protests erupted right before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film was being called out for allegedly featuring a dream sequence where Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji gets intimate with a Hindu empress Padmavati, this in spite Bhansali having clarified that there is no such sequence in the film. A BJP minister even announced a hefty reward for anyone who beheaded the filmmaker, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
In 2015, Aamir Khan’s then wife Kiran Rao expressed her fear of feeling unsafe in India due to the growing intolerance towards minorities and Aamir agreed. This led people to call for a boycott against Dangal and Laal Singh Chaddha.
In 2020, while talking about his recently-released Adipurush Saif Ali Khan, who plays Ravana, said the film will show the ‘humane’ side of Ravana. He was subjected to so much hate and abuse that he had to apologise saying, "I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."
I miss the times when the cameras rolled and the actors spoke their minds, gave their opinions without worrying about the safety of their families, their mental health and without having to measure their words. It’s time we fix this; today it’s them, tomorrow it could be any of us.
