Did Kajol Say 'We Are Being Ruled by Uneducated Leaders'?

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In a recent interview with The Quint, Bollywood actor Kajol talked about importance of education and mentioned how India has politicians who lack proper educational backgrounds.
However, an incorrect version of her statement has since gone viral on the internet to mislead people and create a false narrative.
What is the viral screenshot: The viral claim contains a screenshot of what looks like a news article. The headline of the article states, "We are ruled by uneducated leaders who have no vision - Kajol"
At 4:40 timestamp, she says, "Change, in especially like a country in India, is very slow. It is very, very slow. We are, for one, steeped in our traditions, steeped in our thought processes and of course, it has to do with education. You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background (sic)."
She adds, "I am sorry I am going to go ahead and say that. We are being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you. At least the chance to look out for those viewpoints."
Kajol reaction to the viral claims: Kajol took to Twitter to dismiss the claims on 8 July.
She stated that she was making a point about education and its importance and did not intend to demean any political leaders.
"We have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path," she added.
Conclusion: Kajol's statement about political leaders' educational backgrounds is being shared with a misleading quote.
