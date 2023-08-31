Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 39th birthday on Thursday, 31 August. To mark the actor's special day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Kunal Kemmu, Huma Qureshi, and Bhumi Pednekar, took to Instagram to send their warm wishes.

Rajkummar's wife, actor Patralekhaa, also took to social media to wish the Guns & Gulaabs actor with a special video.