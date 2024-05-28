FTII ‘Cherishing’ Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Win Amid Court Case Reeks of Hypocrisy

Dear FTII, it's unfair to swoop in and claim credit for such a monumental win when you did not bat an eyelid before pressing charges against Payal, revoking her grant, preventing her participation in a foreign exchange programme - all because she mustered the courage to speak against the appointment of someone who was unfit for the position of chairman. Payal braved chants of "anti-national" and "Go back to Pakistan" to stand her ground and join the long protest.

Instead of extending support to the students and hearing them out, you decided that "disciplinary action" against them was the way to stifle their voices.

You never issued an apology to Payal and the others. In 2017, when her documentary Afternoon Clouds was selected for Cannes, you offered to take care of her travel expenses. Is that enough for the difficulties she and the other students had to endure? The case that the former students are fighting in court is still on and there's one hearing next month, so it's almost laughable that you are 'cherishing the achievements' of Payal after dragging her through coals.

Independent filmmakers face endless struggles to make their films seen and voices heard. Payal powered through, endured and is now relishing the fruits of her labour. Her victory is hers alone, and no one can take that away from her.