FTII ‘Cherishing’ Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Win Amid Court Case Reeks of Hypocrisy

FTII taking credit for Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes 2024 reeks of hypocrisy.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia is the talk of the town. The 38-year-old, Mumbai-based director scripted history at Cannes Film Festival this year by winning the Grand Prix for her feature All We Imagine As Light. Payal and her team got an eight-minute standing ovation at the premiere, and love and praises are being showered from across the world.
As the nation is celebrating this massive success, a statement from Payal's college, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), did not sit well with most people. When Payal was a student at FTII, she led a protest that resulted in the institution filing a police case against her. So, naturally, when the same institute decided to bask in her laurels, it ruffled quite a few feathers.
In 2015, Payal was on a warpath with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. She led a protest against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan as the Chairman of the institution. The protesting students claimed that Chauhan lacked the necessary vision for a chairman of such a prestigious institution. The strike lasted for about four months, wherein the students also allegedly gheraoed then FTII director Prashant Pathrabe over some academic issues.
Later FIRs were filed against 35 students, including Payal, wherein they were charged with unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and rioting. The case is still on and the next hearing is on 26 June.
FTII didn't stop at the FIR. They even slapped "disciplinary action" against Payal and revoked her grant during her direction course.
Shortly after Payal was honoured with the Grand Prix at Cannes, FTII took to X to shower praises to her and the other alumni. In its statement the institution wrote, "It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema."
Dear FTII, it's unfair to swoop in and claim credit for such a monumental win when you did not bat an eyelid before pressing charges against Payal, revoking her grant, preventing her participation in a foreign exchange programme - all because she mustered the courage to speak against the appointment of someone who was unfit for the position of chairman. Payal braved chants of "anti-national" and "Go back to Pakistan" to stand her ground and join the long protest.
Instead of extending support to the students and hearing them out, you decided that "disciplinary action" against them was the way to stifle their voices.
You never issued an apology to Payal and the others. In 2017, when her documentary Afternoon Clouds was selected for Cannes, you offered to take care of her travel expenses. Is that enough for the difficulties she and the other students had to endure? The case that the former students are fighting in court is still on and there's one hearing next month, so it's almost laughable that you are 'cherishing the achievements' of Payal after dragging her through coals.
Independent filmmakers face endless struggles to make their films seen and voices heard. Payal powered through, endured and is now relishing the fruits of her labour. Her victory is hers alone, and no one can take that away from her.
Netizens were also furious over FTII's tweet. Many were quick to call the institution out for its hypocrisy.
X user Rakesh Sharma wrote, "Didn’t you file FIRs against @payalkapadia86, cancel her scholarship, prevent her participation in a foreign exchange programme? Because she dared to protest the appointment of an unqualified sleazeball as #FTII Chairman?! At least now, apologise, and withdraw your court cases!"
Actor Ali Fazal responded to the statement with, "Uhhh... please don't. Just don't."
A number of people have also been demanding that FTII withdraw the case against Payal and the other students. Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote on X, "Withdraw the cases... that's the least @FTIIOfficial can do to celebrate them."
Take a look at some of the other comments:
Dissent is synonymous with a democracy, and educational institutions must create a space for open conversations instead of cracking down on students. Payal's success is an example that no matter how much brute strength is applied to drown someone's voice, a door will always open for that person to express what they feel.
Published: 28 May 2024,11:54 AM IST