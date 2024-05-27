Payal Kapadia to Anasuya Sengupta: Indian Women Who Stole The Show at Cannes

South Asian cinema made a big splash at Cannes 2024 highlighted by Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light, which ended a 30-year dry spell for India by competing for the Palme d’Or and earning an 8-minute standing ovation. The cast celebrated with a dance on the red carpet.

But Kapadia didn’t stop there. Her film also won the prestigious Grand Prix award, the second-highest honour at Cannes. Much like, Kapadia, actor Anasuya Sengupta made India proud by receiving the Best Actress Award at Cannes 2024. What is more? Most of their stories centred around women or were about them in some shape or form bringing a very feminist lens into the fore.