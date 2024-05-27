Payal Kapadia to Anasuya Sengupta: Indian Women Who Stole The Show at Cannes

South Asian cinema made a big splash at Cannes 2024 highlighted by Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light, which ended a 30-year dry spell for India by competing for the Palme d’Or and earning an 8-minute standing ovation. The cast celebrated with a dance on the red carpet.
But Kapadia didn’t stop there. Her film also won the prestigious Grand Prix award, the second-highest honour at Cannes. Much like, Kapadia, actor Anasuya Sengupta made India proud by receiving the Best Actress Award at Cannes 2024. What is more? Most of their stories centred around women or were about them in some shape or form bringing a very feminist lens into the fore.
Here's a list of Indian women who brought worldwide acclaim with their groundbreaking stories:
Payal Kapadia
All We Imagine as Light won the second-most prestigious prize at Cannes 2024, following the Palme d’Or awarded to American director Sean Baker for Anora.
Kapadia’s film, screened on 23 May, is the first Indian film in 30 years and the first by an Indian female director to compete in the main competition. The last Indian film in the main competition was Shaji N Karun’s Swaham in 1994.
The film paints a poignant portrait of three women who selflessly care for others while their dreams remain unfulfilled. The film weaves in feminist themes from the start, with humour and subtlety conveys feminist narratives with steadfast earnestness.
Anasuya Sengupta
Anasuya Sengupta from Kolkata won the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her role in The Shameless. Directed and written by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, the film follows Renuka, played by Anasuya, who escapes a Delhi brothel after killing a police officer.
The film also stars Omara Shetty as Renuka's love interest.
The Shameless tells the story of two queer women in love, offering an unconventional portrayal of Indian women. Through fragmented narratives, it challenges the idea of predetermined fates for women, especially those in sex work. The film is rich with political themes and features powerful performances.
Sandhya Suri
Santosh, an international co-production showcased in the Un Certain Regard section, is a captivating crime drama featuring Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar. It is not only a story that revolves around women but it is also directed by a British-Indian female director Sandhya Suri.
The film follows 28-year-old Santosh (Goswami), who takes over her late husband's job as a police constable in rural north India. The story intensifies when a lower caste woman is murdered, drawing Santosh into an investigation led by the strong and feminist Inspector Sharma (Rajwar).
Chhaya Kadam
Chhaya Kadam, the talented actor known for her remarkable performances in Marathi and Hindi cinema, is currently making waves at the Cannes Film Festival.
The actor portrayed a leading role in Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, where she has garnered praise and even received a standing ovation, marking a moment of immense pride and emotion for the actor on the international stage.
She has also been recently seen in Laapataa Ladies.
Kani Kusruti
Kani Kusruti made waves at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, sporting a stunning watermelon clutch. This small yet impactful accessory garnered attention not just for its aesthetic appeal, but for its powerful message of solidarity with Palestine.
The fact that her film All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix goes on to showcase her prowess as an actor as well who turned heads at Cannes.
