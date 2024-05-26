When Grand Prix Winner Payal Kapadia Lost Her Grant During Protests at FTII

With reference to the film, Kapadia was quoted by Indian Express as stating, “We owe a lot to public education to make us the filmmakers we are… Universities are spaces of freedom. This is why we needed to make this film. As students who have been part of them, it is our responsibility to protect what they stand for so that the next generation can benefit.”

Kapadia’s documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing told the story of a student writing letters to her partner all while exploring student protests in India. It went on to win the Best Documentary award at the 2021 Cannes.