'Bastar' to 'JNU' & 'Emergency': Lessons in Filmmaking For a New Bharat

These follow what is becoming a steady stream of films whose only objective is minority-bashing like The Kerala Story (2023) or others that twist facts to glorify the ruling dispensation, like The Vaccine War (2023).

There is a third sub-genre of this category that is solely devoted to the altering of history. This includes attempts to erode the legacy of even global icons like Mahatma Gandhi, while desperately trying to resurrect and whitewash Hindutva’s own flawed heroes. Completing this Venn diagram are those that lie in the intersections, films like Article 370 (2024) which don’t just come across as puff pieces but are brazen pieces of propaganda designed to validate the actions of the ruling government.