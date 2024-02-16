Can a Chak De! India Or Amar Akbar Anthony Be Released In the Times of Animal?

Films have always been a divisive medium, and every viewer has the right to judge every film or series however they like.

But when critiquing a film isn’t restricted to expressing one’s disagreements with it and becomes violent acts of censorship – for instance, terrorising artistes with threats of physical harm (like the Karni Sena threatening to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose during the release of Padmaavat) or vandalising public property (like the Bajrang Dal tearing off posters of Pathaan and setting them on fire at a Guwahati cinema hall) or works simply being taken off platforms (as was the fate of Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was hastily pulled from Netflix this January after receiving multiple complaints from various Hindu groups) – it starts setting a dangerous precedent.