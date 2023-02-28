'Baba Elon Musk Ki Jai': Bangalore Men Organize 'Puja' For Twitter and Tesla CEO

Elon Musk admittedly has a hard time staying out of the news. Ever since the Tesla and SpaceX CEO purchased Twitter, there's been constant buzz about the steps he has taken as the current CEO of the social media platform.

Apart from his capitalistic conquests, Men's Rights Activists (MRAs) across the globe look upto him as their emblematic role model...for mostly being an anti-feminist billionaire.

The latest evidence of MRAs' unbridled obsession with Musk is a 'puja' organised to worship the CEO in Bangalore. Taking to Twitter, the group shared the video of several men chanting 'Elon Musk-ay namaha' with one worshipping a picture of Musk with incense sticks.

Take a look: