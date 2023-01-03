5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proved That She's The Queen Of Comebacks

5Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proved That She's The Queen Of Comebacks
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unarguably one of the biggest superstars in the Indian entertainment industry, right now. The South actor may make headlines for her professional achievements but that's not the only reason she's renowned for.
Actresses being subjected to misogynist trolling is not new. But whenever Samantha is on the receiving end of rampant sexism, she refuses to back down. Whether it's criticism about her outfits or intrusive questions about her personal life, you can count on the Super Deluxe actor to be equipped with a sassy response.
Here are 5 times she proved to be the 'Comeback Queen':
Samantha is currently making headlines for shutting down a Twitter user's misogynist comment. Upon noticing a hit tweet about how the male-dominated Tamil film industry is shifting towards more female-centric films, the actor shared the tweet with the caption, "Women Rising!!"
Soon, an anonymous account responded to her tweet, remarking that women rise - only to fall again. In no time, Samantha gracefully shut them down by quoting the sexist tweet with, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."
In October last year, Samantha had taken to social media to share an adorable picture with a dog while she was working out in the gym. While there was an outpour of love from fans, one Twitter user commented, “She's is going to end up dying alone with cats and dog."
The Oo Antava stunner gave one of the most elegant comebacks ever, "I'd consider myself lucky". Her short and crisp response eventually led the troll to delete the tweet.
Season 7 of KJo's Koffee With Karan witnessed quite a few hilarious instances but Samantha and Akshay Kumar's episode is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining ones.
With the latest season, Karan Johar was emboldened to ask even more intrusive questions to his guests but he made it clear that for their episode, he'll choose to rise above gossip and not ask personal questions about Prabhu's former relationship with ex-husband, Chaitanya Akkineni. At that point, she hilariously cuts Johar off, retorting, "You already asked me that offscreen, so..." Talk about savage comebacks!
The KWK episode saw Samantha at her sassiest best. When Akshay Kumar recalled that he was hired on a per-day basis for the film, Jaani Dushman, the Yashoda actor took a playful dig at him saying, "Your per day cost is my entire film’s salary". Truth bombs - one after another!
For the Critics Choice Awards 2022, Samantha made an appearance in a gown that attracted a lot of attention from netizens. Some even criticized her for the depth of her gown's neckline. As a fitting response, the Pushpa actor shared a long note against pictures of her attire.
She wrote:
Check the rest of her response here: