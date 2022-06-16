Allahabad HC Orders 'Cooling Period' in Matrimonial Case, Calls FIR 'Soft Porn'

In October 2018, Shivangi Bansal had lodged an FIR at Pilkhua Police Station of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district against her husband and two other family members.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her father-­in­-law Mukesh Bansal sought sexual favours from her while her brother-in-law also tried to "ravish her physically," reported news agency PTI. She has also accused her husband of forcible sex, according to her lawyer.

The complainant has also alleged that she had been pressurised for an abortion by her mother-­in­-law and sister-­in-­law, and that on refusal, all the family members "became physical with her." She also alleged that she was maltreated over a constant demand for additional dowry.

Alluding to these allegations, the court remarked, "In our traditional Indian family, where they are residing in a joint family with unmarried son, it is highly improbable and difficult to digest the allegations of demanding sexual favours from her daughter-­in-­law by father­-in-law or brother-­in-law."