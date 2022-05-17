Marital Rape: Justice Hari Shankar Opinion Ignores Precedent, Upholds Patriarchy

While the learned Judge is legally correct about the fact that classification which departs from the equal protection clause is not per se discriminatory, this classification must be rooted in reason and must have a rational nexus with the object that is sought to be achieved.

Mere differentiation or inequality is not discrimination, and the one who is contending for it to be the same must show that selection or differentiation is unreasonable or arbitrary.

Despite recognizing how a Court must be cognizant of the prerogative of the legislature while devising such a classification, the learned Judge fails to account for the changing social milieu.

In a day and age when individual rights are being placed on a pedestal and women’s rights are dominating conversations, Justice Hari Shankar refers to the legislature’s intention to preserve the marital institution as a legal object bearing a rational nexus with the MRE.

He refuses to venture into the question of classification beyond this point by stating that the scope of enquiry of the Court ends there. By treating the perspective of the legislature as paramount, the learned Judge restricts the examination of the MRE as unconstitutional to the fact as to whether the legislature had the competence to propound such a provision.