Dalit Woman Gang-Raped, Twitter Abuzz; But Who Is It Really About?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Social media, on its part, was abuzz with a slew of angry reactions from people who ‘have had enough’ – just like the last time a similar incident took place, and the time before that, and the one before that.
Back when ‘Nirbhaya’ was gang-raped and murdered in 2012, the entire country was livid; when a little girl was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua in 2018, India was outraged; and yet, such instances never stopped – the chatter never dissolved into something more concrete.
Today, when news of a 19-year-old succumbing to her injuries after allegedly being gang-raped in UP has led to a wave of anger on social media, it is natural to wonder if all the fury really is related to the ordeal faced by the victims.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
