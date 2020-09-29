Twitter Mourns The Death of Dalit Woman Gang-Raped In UP’s Hathras

On 29 September it was reported that a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had been allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, had died in a hospital in Delhi. The woman had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital with multiple fractures and her tongue cut off. This incident sparked a discussion on social media about caste violence against women, with many feeling enraged and disgusted.

Take a look at what Twitter had to say: