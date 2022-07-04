Offline With An Internet Star: A Day In The Life Of Ruhee Dosani

When the world was locked indoors, this woman was dancing her way into people's hearts. Ruhee Dosani, an Indian content creator, based in the USA became the talk of the town when her fun Bollywood dance videos with her American friends went viral. And since then, there was no stopping her. Recently she came down to India and made the biggest names in Bollywood dance to her tunes.

The Quint decided to meet this internet sensation who was meeting up content creators to collaborate and help them. As a bonus, we also met Aditya Roy Kapur in between! Watch the video for more.