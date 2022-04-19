Aamir Khan Does Bhangra With Ruhee Dosani in a Delightful Surprise for Fans

Aamir Khan with Ruhee Dosani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ruheedosani)
Creator Ruhee Dosani recently celebrated Baisakhi with a very special guest-- Aamir Khan. The 25-year-old social media influencer posted a reel where she is seen going to Aamir's house with her family and dancing with him.
"I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him," she writes in her post.
The two are seen talking, dancing, eating, and drinking lassi in the short clip. Check it out here:
She has also shared another picture from the day with the caption, "Saare zameen par".
A video in the post even shows Aamir welcoming her whole family and the two are later seen preparing a sweet dish.
Surely nobody else had a Baisakhi as good as Ruhee!