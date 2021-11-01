'My Experience Of Visiting Kochi's Amusement Park Post Lockdown'

Huge crowd is seen at Kerala's amusement park.
Due to the pandemic, people around the world have spent months in lockdown and isolations. Now as the restrictions are being eased up, more and more people are coming out to engage themselves in fun activities.
In Kerala, amusement parks are attracting large numbers of visitors as they have been allowed to operate under limited capacity.
Since I live very close to Wonderla, an amusement park in Kochi, I decided to visit the park and talk to the people.
Many of these visitors were visiting the park for their much-needed break after the months of isolation and lockdown. For many it was a get-together with family and friends.
From 1 November, Monday, the park is now open for all days of the week. Earlier, it was operational for only four days a week.
Not just people from Kerala but neighbouring states also came to visit the family.
As park resumes it services in restricted capacity, Wonderla management hopes to crawl back to normalcy as adventure tourism was amongst the worst hit sectors.
After months of lockdown and isolation, it is true that there is demand for fun activities due to pent-up tension. COVID is not over yet. So a question lingers - is this water theme park visit a frivolous attempt, one likely to further compound the COVID crisis in Kerala, or could this be viewed as a barometer of society's general health, a life-affirming message that people are now ready to live despite the pandemic?
