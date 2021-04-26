Death and Election: Different Worlds In and Outside WB Hospitals

There's shortage of beds, manpower, resources, facilities and even basic necessities. This wasn't unexpected. When you spend barely 1.2 percent of your GDP on healthcare for decades, this is what happens. India was never really prepared for a pandemic.

I am a doctor at a COVID ward in one of Kolkata’s well-known hospitals. The seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Monday, 26 April, amid a high surge of coronavirus cases in the state and the country all over. It's like two entirely different worlds are running inside and outside the hospital premises. Inside, people are dying regardless of whether they are 18 or 80. Outside, there are rallies, crowded buses with passengers refusing to wear masks.

Official estimates suggest that we are still a while away for the second wave to peak. Oxygen shortage and collapse of the healthcare system is catching the eye of leaders worldwide.