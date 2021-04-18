‘I’m a Doctor at RML, I Struggled to Get a Bed at the Hospital’

The world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic with the help of doctors and frontline workers, but in India, VIPs are given preference over these COVID warriors.

After being tested COVID positive on 12 April, my medical condition deteriorated on Saturday, 17 April. I was having breathing difficulty, my heart rate reached 155-160 BPM, and I was coughing severely.

Since I am a PG resident at the Department of Dermatology at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, I rushed to the same hospital for medical support.