‘We Travelled and Covered the Postal Ballot Voting in West Bengal’

The Election Commission for the first time has allowed postal ballot facility available to senior citizens above the age of 80 years and others in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Election.

The Block Development Office (BDO) of West Bengal hired about 143 freelance photographers to assist their team to document the entire process. My friend, Koushik Das and I instantly applied and we were recruited. Unfortunately, I was unable to go due to some personal reasons but I was in constant touch with Koushik who was working from the field, to make a written report of all that was happening on ground. Koushik travelled to the BDO office on 10 April.