'Big Brother is Watching': How My In-Laws Survived Dictatorship in Venezuela

Just after reports of another street protest in 2014, I remember the call with my former mother-in-law, Mirta Navas, a Venezuelan citizen.

I was back in India, newly married. She asked when I'd come back to Venezuela to see her. I said, half joking, “Maybe when [Nicolas] Maduro steps down.”

She replied, “Si Dios quiere” (if God wills), and started laughing—not out of humour, but because it felt like the most impossible joke in the world.