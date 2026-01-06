US Control of Venezuelan Oil: Boon for India's Import-Heavy Energy Sector?

Following two years of uncertainty surrounding India's oil trade due to conflicts in West Asia, the US' takeover of Venezuelan oil could potentially be a boon for India's import-heavy energy sector if New Delhi plays its cards right, multiple experts told The Quint.

Following the US' capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife on Saturday, 3 January, President Donald Trump said Washington would "take control" of the country's oil industry, and US companies would infuse billions of dollars to revive its infrastructure.