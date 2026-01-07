Does This Video Show American Special Forces Landing in Venezuela? No!

advertisement
A video of a military exercise is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals of the American special forces landing in Venezuela.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "BREAKING US special forces (Delta Force) have just landed in Caracus, #Venezuela (sic)."
What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to June 2025, when US President Donald Trump had visited Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina. This meant that the viral claim was misleading.
How did we find that out?: When we conducted a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on a YouTube account named 'shiezoli'.
It was shared on 11 June 2025 with a caption that said, "President Donald Trump arrives at Fort Bragg and watches Special Forces Operations demonstrations."
Other sources: The official YouTube channel of The White House, too, shared visuals from US President Trump's visit to the military installation site.
The video shared on 12 June 2025 was titled, "President Donald J. Trump Visits Fort Bragg."
Getty Images, a stock image website, had shared several images that showed President Trump's visit to Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
These photos were shared on 10 June 2025.
Conclusion: These evidences prove that the viral video is old and shows a military exercise taking place at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
