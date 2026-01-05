The US Attack on Venezuela Ought to Be Condemned—But Wasn’t

As if the invasion of Venezuela and the abduction of its President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores, were not enough, US President Trump indicated on Sunday that he was not done yet. The Venezuelan Vice President and current acting President Delcy Rodriguez could be next, he said, and so could the president of Colombia next door.

Rodriguez will surely be targeted after she said over the weekend that the attack on her country had an “undoubted Zionist tinge.” She has a revolutionary background of the (former President) Hugo Chavez brand. As if on cue, Trump told reporters on Sunday, “Maduro gave up immediately. His Vice President is next.”

Similarly, Colombian President Gustavo Petro seemed to have painted a target on himself by talking of “a bunch of pedophiles” killing “our fishermen” to stop a list from emerging. He seemed to be referring to the Epstein list while responding to the US actions in adjacent Venezuela.