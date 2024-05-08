Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 'Nowadays, We Wake Up to Smoke And Dust In Nainital'

Uttarakhand has witnessed several forest fire incidents since April.
(Photo Credit: Anup Sah)
Uttarakhand has been grappling with raging forest fires since April as temperatures continue to soar without rain. As residents of Nainital, over the last one month, we have been waking up to smoke, dust, and haze in the morning on several occasions.
Smoke arising from the forest fire around Khurpatal, near Nainital. Khurpatal witnessed several forest fire incidents in May. (Photo Clicked on 4 May 2024)
We are witnessing multiple forest fires in the nearby places: Bhowali (13 km from Nainital), Khurpatal (11 km from Nainital), and Bhimtal (24 km from Nainital).
The fire became so intense that the Indian Air Force was called in on 27 April to douse the blaze around Bhimtal. Flames can be observed at higher altitudes while the situation has been controlled near residential areas.
Several hectares of forest land around Nainital have turned into ashes. (Photo Clicked on 4 May 2024)
The Kumaon region and the Pauri Garhwal district are witnessing the brunt of forest fires. On 6 May, the Indian Air Force once again deployed its Mi17 V5 helicopters to douse the raging forest fires in the villages of Srikot.
A couple of days ago, when I was returning from Delhi, I could see several kilometres of forest areas had turned to ashes.
I am 62 years old, and I have seen forest fires before. But what concerns me the most is their frequency.
In the last 10-12 years, the number of cases of fires has increased due to two main reasons - climate change and human interference.
A burnt area of the forest near Khurpatal. (Photo Clicked on 4 May 2024)
Earlier, we generally used to see the forest catching fire in the summer, but due to climate change, several incidents of forest fire are being seen even in the winter, too.
Thousand of trees have been burnt due to forest fires in the last month. (Photo Clicked on 4 May 2024)
This is deeply concerning, to say the least, as it will have both short-term and long-term effects. The short-term effects cause haze, dust, and smoke, leaving people struggling with burning eyes, suffocation, and extreme difficulty breathing for people with respiratory issues.
Since it has become a recurring phenomenon, its long-term effects are far more dangerous as it's a potential threat to the region's biodiversity.
Imagine these wild creatures coming out from hibernation while the forest catches fire. Would this not lead to ecological imbalance? Human interference has led to poor forest health.
We live on rugged terrain, and it takes work to douse forest fire once an area is blazing. So, we should take measures to prevent it.
The first and foremost step is to clean dry grass and leaves from fire-prone accessible areas before summer begins, especially those from roadsides with intense vehicular movements.
Awareness regarding the protection of forests among locals as well as tourists is very important. The government needs to partner with locals for forest management and keep them involved in the process.
Sensitisation amongst people regarding the use of combustible daily use substances like cigarettes is also very important, and fodder-burning should be done in a controlled manner.
Nainital is very beautiful, but there has been too much human interference in the last decade or so. After cutting trees and mountains, roads, resorts, and homestays have been built around the forest.
Both population and tourism have increased exponentially. If we want to keep the region's beauty intact, we need to watch our steps before intruding into its ecology.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)