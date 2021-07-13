New 'Development Plan' Threatens Sattal's Ecology, Livelihood

The Quint spoke to an official from Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the government outfit tasked with the implementation of the project. The official, who spoke to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, explained that the landscaping work is part of the National Lake Conservation Project sanctioned back in 2003. While current efforts are to beautify and better manage the area, local material will be used for the proposed construction, he added.

The official added that there will be no children's park, parking lot or view point as per several revisions in the plan. Instead, an eco park for birds will be made. Additionally, there will be no new shops constructed. Only eight shops out of the sanctioned 20 will be constructed, of which 12 were built in 2011.