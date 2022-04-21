1,000 Hectares of Forest Cover Lost to Wildfires in Uttarakhand in 2022

In addition to natural causes, certain man-made causes were also responsible for the high prevalence of such fires, particularly the burning of crop residue by farmers.

Also, "drunk locals" and anti-social elements who throw lit beedis into the forest, which seems to be a harmless act on the surface, sparks the flames enormously "as natural heat dries up the forest floor and turns small sparks into blazes," a forest official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Migration from the state also tends to spur the problem, as houses that are abandoned tend to get converted into grasslands once the house owners leave, which make it more conducive for wildfires to occurs, said SP Singh, an ecologist.