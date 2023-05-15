Tughlakabad Demolition: 'I Met Homeless Struggling to Survive in Delhi's Heat'

On 30 April, illegal encroachments near Tughlakabad Fort area was demolished by ASI.
(Photo Credit: Owais Siddiqui)
On 30 April, Chhuriya Mohalla of Tughlakabad village in Delhi saw heavy police and paramilitary deployment as bulldozers demolished the illegal settlements a week after the Delhi High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on 24 April 2023, to remove encroachments in and around Tughlakabad Fort within four weeks.
The demolition was done for two days, leaving thousands of labourers and their families homeless. I went to Tughlakabad a few days after the demolition, and I could see the residents still trying to find their belonging from the rubble. Since it rained for a couple of days after demolition, the panic and helplessness amongst the residents were even more.
Mukesh Kumar, a resident, showed his electricity bill and the payment he made against the bill. He showed his gas connection and the Aadhaar Card registered at this address.
Without roofs over their heads and nowhere to go, residents struggle to survive in the Delhi weather and are pleading for relocation.
Sabita, a resident, said, "I was drenched in the rain after the demolition, along with my kids near the forest area. Some of my belongings are below my bed, and many of my belongings are buried in the debris, and some items I have kept at my relative's house. Many of my belonging got destroyed."
Sabita is spending her days and night on the debris of her house as she can't afford rented accommodation for her family. "I don't understand where to go with my kids," said Sabita.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)