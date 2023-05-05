'Chennai's Fishers Near Marina Beach Say Eviction Would Impact Livelihood'

On 11 April, the Madras High Court ordered the eviction of fisher folks from the Loop road near Chennai's Marina Beach, causing traffic congestion. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) informed the court that it plans to relocate them. Fisher folks say the move has impacted their livelihood.

I went to Mullima Nagar, near Marina Beach, to meet these fisher folks who are upset with GCC as the administration has decided to seize their shops under the encroachment removal drive as they are restricted to the western side to avoid traffic congestion on the Loop Road and Santhome Road.