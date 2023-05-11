'Met Bengal's Underpaid Tea Workers Fighting for Survival Without Permanent Job'

The minimum wage of tea garden workers in Rs 250 per day. Some workers earn even less than that.
(Image altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Jalpaiguri is one of the largest tea-producing districts of West Bengal, where large companies typically own tea gardens. While tea plantation is an important source of income, thousands of workers face low wages, poor working conditions, lack of job security and health problems.
I visited Jalpaigudi and met and spoke with temporary tea garden workers to understand their plight.
Remaining months, they do not have any other source of income as plucking tea leaves is their primary and, in most cases, the only source of income. These temporary workers have been working in these plantations for decades and are still looking for a permanent source of income.
I met Johan Kharia, a tea plantation worker who's been working in the tea gardens for several years, he told me that he's been out of work after his nine-month temporary contract ended.
"I used to get Rs 220 per day. Sometimes if the work was good, I used to get Rs 300 per day, with food from the company. We used to work from 8 am to 4 pm," said Kharia.
The working conditions in these tea gardens pose a health hazard to the workers as they are not provided with proper equipment for their work.
Women workers are usually not even paid the minimum wage since they work in Choto Bagan or smaller plantations.
Sujeeta, a tea plantation worker who's been working for over five years told me that she is still waiting for her job to become permanent.
The temporary workers do not receive benefits like yearly bonuses, paid leaves, and pensions.
These issues are not new to the tea garden workers. These hardships have led to protests and strikes by tea plantation workers in the past but demanding better working conditions, higher wages, and improved living standards. But their issues seem far from getting resolved.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
