'7 Yrs On, Still No Possession Of My Noida Flat, Govt Has Done Nothing To Help'

In July 2017, we booked a flat in Supertech Sports Village in Greater Noida. We were told that the flat would be completed by the end of 2019. However, construction didn't even start until the end of 2020.

While booking the flat, we were also informed that the property was approved by RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) and that our money was safe. When our money was lost, they told us they would not return it.