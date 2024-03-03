'I Don't Know if I'll Get Our Home at Jaypee Wish Town, Noida in This Lifetime'

For the homebuyers who booked flats at Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Noida, Sector 128, their dreams of having their own home have turned into a nightmare as delays in possession and litigation have taken over a decade.

"We homebuyers have named this Wish Town a witch town. It has become a witch for us," Sanjeev Sahani told us while showing his incomplete tower where he booked his flat at Wish Town in the Kube project.

Narrating his ordeal, Sanjeev said, "I booked an apartment for myself in 2010 to be delivered by 2013 or mid-2014. Till 2013, they had constructed about 18 floors of the planned 33-storey building. By 2013, we had already paid 80% of the total cost of the flat. No construction took place from 2014-2017."