‘10 Years On, No Possession in Logix Blossom Greens Society, I Feel Cheated’

Sujoy Mitra booked a flat in Logix Blossom Greens project in 2014. He is yet to get the possession of the flat.
In the last few days, several news reports suggest that Logix Group has made 'fraudulent' transactions involving BSP Chief Mayawati's brother and his wife in their Blossom Greens Project.
If news reports are to be believed, 261 flats in Noida’s Blossom Greens apartment complex were allotted to Anand Kumar and Vichiter Lata at discounted prices, and the company also transferred funds to several allegedly dubious entities.
I am not surprised by these revelations as I am already suffering at their hands for almost 10 years in the same project.
I booked a flat in W Tower, on the third floor, in 2014, hoping to settle my family here at Blossom Greens. Come 2023, and I am yet to get possession, and the project looks nothing short of wreckage.
Logix Group's Blossom Greens phase 2 has turned into ruins.
I had taken a loan to purchase the flat, and for all this while, I have been paying the EMIs of around Rs 20,000 per month, which now looks like a jungle.
It is not just financial, but I have faced emotional and mental trauma over the past 10 years. It has disrupted my entire family life. It has destroyed me.
Rusted concrete mixing truck at the Blossom Greens project site.
Following the monumental delay since 2014, I contacted RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) in 2019 for help. The RERA court ordered the builder to give possession or pay compensation, and it issued a recovery certificate addressed to the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar to recover the money from the builder.
Recovery certificate page 1
Recovery certificate page 2.
My only request to the government, for the people like me, who are salaried, working professionals, please help us. Where do we go? Which court do we go to get justice when the builders are looting crores of money from home buyers like us?
(The Quint has reached out to Logix Group on the issues raised by the home buyer at Blossom Greens. Their response is awaited. Story would be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
