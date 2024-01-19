'Despite Court Orders, Tenant Refuses To Vacate, And Pay Rent For My Noida Flat'

Despite receiving notices and court orders, Manali Agarwal refuses to vacate the flat she rented from Malvinder Singh in 2021.
(Image altered by The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Nitin Bisht, Mohd. Irshad Alam
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee
I have been struggling to get my tenant to vacate my flat for the last two years. My tenant illegally occupied my Grand Omaxe Society flat in Noida Sector 93-B. When it’s time for me to enjoy my retirement, I’m running from door to door to get my tenant to vacate my house. House I bought with my hard-earned money.
In March 2021, I rented my flat to Dr Manali Agarwal through a society reference. A three-year rent agreement was made between us. As per the agreement, she could vacate the house, or we could ask her to vacate the house with an advance notice of 30 days.
She didn't honour the court’s order, she continues to stay in my flat without paying any rent since June 2023.
Around 10 years ago, we bought this flat in Noida. Since my children were studying then, we had to stay in Delhi in a rented apartment. Now that both my children are settled abroad, I plan to retire and return to our flat as I cannot afford the rent of this Delhi house. Since we are not receiving any payment (rent) from our Noida flat. Despite having our own house, we will have to look for another rented apartment in a more economical society in Noida or somewhere nearby.
The Surajpur Court is 75 km from our place in Delhi, which I have regularly visited for the last one-and-a-half years. Because of my tenant, I have suffered substantial financial losses. She is not paying the rent, and I have to bear the expenses of the lawyer and the cabs.
She even refused to vacate the flat when the Noida police officer asked her to and later submitted an application to the court stating that she wasn't aware of the order. I don't understand why she is doing this to me. What wrong have I done to her? What is she gaining by troubling me?
(The Quint reached out to Dr Manali Agarwal on this. While speaking to us over a telephone call, she requested that we send her the questions in writing over WhatsApp. After sharing the questions and giving her days to respond, we tried to reach out to her again when we didn’t hear back from her. We then found that she had blocked our number. The story will be updated if a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)