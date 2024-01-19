'Despite Court Orders, Tenant Refuses To Vacate, And Pay Rent For My Noida Flat'

I have been struggling to get my tenant to vacate my flat for the last two years. My tenant illegally occupied my Grand Omaxe Society flat in Noida Sector 93-B. When it’s time for me to enjoy my retirement, I’m running from door to door to get my tenant to vacate my house. House I bought with my hard-earned money.

In March 2021, I rented my flat to Dr Manali Agarwal through a society reference. A three-year rent agreement was made between us. As per the agreement, she could vacate the house, or we could ask her to vacate the house with an advance notice of 30 days.