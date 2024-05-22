'Cut Ties With Israel': Amsterdam University Students' Pro-Palestine Protest

Students at the University of Amsterdam protest in support of Palestine.
It's such a shame that for over seven months, Israel has been bombing Gaza, murdering over 35,000 Palestinians and yet our world leaders have not been able to stop the genocide.
As students at the University of Amsterdam, sitting here in The Netherlands, we have collectively felt powerless with what's been happening in Palestine and Gaza.
Students at the University of Amsterdam have come out in solidarity with Palestinians.
Since October 2023, we have carried out several silent protests, day protests, and teach-in sessions to raise awareness of the atrocities and have tried to engage our university on the issue. Still, it seems this isn't a priority for our university.
Encampments at the ground of the University of Amsterdam.
Since the University of Amsterdam was not willing to talk to us, we decided to start encampments on the university grounds on 6 May as a sign of protest.
Encampment at the University Of Amsterdam started with around 300 students, and later, around 2,000 supporters joined in.
The encampment's purpose was to provide safe spaces to those fighting for the liberation of Palestine and a permanent ceasefire.
Hundreds of students at University of Amsterdam are protesting against the genocide in Gaza.
On 7 May, protestors met with police brutality inside the university campus.
Riot police was called in to disloge the student protestors in Amsterdam.
A university is supposed to teach us to stand against wrongdoings, and when we are taking a stand against atrocity, our university calls the police to dislodge us. Ironical and disgraceful!
Encampments have been destroyed by the riot police in Amsterdam.
We again tried to get started with another encampment the very next day at a university building. We were again evicted. Our fourth attempt to start an encampment on Friday, 17 May, was also met with hostility. It is shocking, to say the least, that our university decided to do this to us.
Despite multiple destructions of encampment at the university, protest continues.
We have three primary demands from the University of Amsterdam - Disclose, Divest and Boycott.
Students are demanding to cut ties with Israeli institutions
We want our University to disclose its ties with Israeli institutions and be transparent about their ties so that we know which of these institutions have been complicit in the genocide of the Palestinians.
Divest your investment and financial ties with institutions that are facilitating the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.
An academic boycott of Zionists with the promise that they will not establish any new ties with Israeli academic institutions.
While students have been protesting since October 2023, the events at the University of Amsterdam have been quite intense in the past two weeks.
There has been growing Palestinian support across The Netherlands.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, there was a quick response from our university in terms of cutting ties with the universities of Russia, and we were happy about it. But in the case of Palestine, no step has been taken. This exposes their hypocrisy and racism, and we will continue to fight against it.
We will not stop! We will continue to protest. They want us to get tired, but we won't be exhausted.
Students say they will continue to protest till a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is not done.
We would have loved to engage with the leaders of our country and the world. Unfortunately, people in power don't want to talk or listen to us.
History proves that students have been on the right side of movements most of the time. We have examples from student movements like those against South African apartheid and the Vietnam War that show their importance in bringing about revolutions.
A poster from the protest site at the University of Amsterdam.
There has been an outcry across the world to stand for our brothers and sisters of Palestine. It's disgraceful that our world leaders are not able to stop the genocide. It's shameful! Please use the moral compass if you have one! Enough is enough!
(The author is a student at The University of Amsterdam.)
