In Photos: Pro-Palestine Protests Take Over College Campuses Around the World

Protesters at MIT, Cambridge stormed and breached barriers to join the pro-Palestinian encampment on 6 May.
(Photo: PTI)
It's been nearly three weeks since pro-Palestine demonstrations began at various college campuses around the United States. The protests have now spread to different parts of the world, including countries in Europe and Asia.
At the University of Chicago, pro-Palestinian encampments were set up by protesters in the Main Quadrangle area for several days. Students remain undeterred despite being warned by campus administrators.
Apart from the University of Chicago and MIT in Cambridge, demonstrations were held at Columbia University and the Rhode Island School of Design.
Protesters have also set up encampments in European countries, including Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain, et al.
Students protested with placards and chanted slogans inside the American University of Beirut, demanding an end to Israel's war in Gaza and its continued attacks in Lebanon.
In New York, pro-Palestine protesters were arrested on 6 May by the police during the Met Gala event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Over 1,000 protesters marched through Manhattan, as reported by The New York Post.
Demonstrators gather at the UCLA campus after overnight clashes between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups on 1 May in Los Angeles.
Students protest against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington DC on 27 April.
