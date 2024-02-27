‘Genocide of Palestine’: US Airman Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israeli Embassy

A young man serving in the United States Air Force performed an act of self-immolation, setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday, 25 February, to protest against Israel’s "genocide" in Gaza.

The airman, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell from San Antonio, Texas, succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC on Monday, 26 February.

In an official statement, the Air Force announced on Monday: