Russia Destroyed Sumy but Now Shops Are Open – Hoping for Normalcy to Return

Shops reopening in Ukraine after more than a month.
I am a professor at Sumy State University, Ukraine and and things in my country have been very different from how they were before. The last few months were filled with anger and despair.
I have been in Sumy for the last 1.5 months. I did not go anywhere. The city of Sumy is located very close to the Russian border. The Russian troops were here on the very first day, but they did not stay here and went closer to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
One of the biggest problems was that many foreign students were stuck in Sumy and for the first two weeks, we were really worried about their safety from shelling, food, and water.
Shelling and bombing continued for several weeks, but in the first week of April, they stopped. It’s been 10 days and we haven’t heard anything.
We have bunkers here, so every time there was any kind of air strike, we would just run there. I was there for a couple of weeks.
But from time to time, there are red alerts. I still keep my mattress and sleeping bag in the bunker because we aren't sure that the Russians wouldn't return. We will be ready.
