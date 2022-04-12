Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Loud Noise, Dust and Fear of What’s to Come

The weekend falling on 10 April was not a usual one for us. We were asked to stay indoors between 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm as an explosion was to be carried out in our neighbouring building.

We live in ATS Greens Village in Noida's sector 93-A, adjacent to the Supertech illegal twin towers that are going to be demolished on 22 May. Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions are the two companies roped in by the Noida authority to raze the towers.

The companies in-charge of the demolition carried out a test blast on Sunday. Around 2:30 pm, a bugle went off followed by a loud explosion on the 13th floor of the 40 story building, a glimpse of what will take place a month down the line.