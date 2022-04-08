If You Love Eating Pickles & Enjoy Reading, This Old Delhi Shop Is Just For You

The shop has been selling unbranded pickles and murabba along with magazine for around a century.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Deeksha Malhotra)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Walk the streets of old Delhi and you would be greeted with the country's heritage from. One of the many undiscovered treasures hidden here is KR Pickles & Murabbas in Matia Mahal Bazar.
Established before Independence, the shop has been selling unbranded pickles and murabbas with an unusual combo of magazines for close to a century.
KR Pickles & Murabbas at Old Delhi's Matia Mahal Bazar
Even in this digital era, the shop sells English, Hindi, and Urdu magazines. Gaurav says many of these magazines are popular among women.
However, the major attraction of this famous Matia Mahal Bazar shop are their pickles.
From mango to lemon, chilli, ginger, garlic – you would find a complete range of pickles with their mesmerising aroma and taste. Since I am also very fond of pickles, I tasted one of their bestsellers, the fiery green chilli pickle.
Ramavtar Sahoo, Gaurav's uncle, proudly says, "a person cannot refuse to buy our pickle after tasting it. It's our guarantee that you will not get better taste than our pickles even with bigger brands. We make best pickles and that too in natural process."
Gaurav and Ramavtar Sahoo.
I spoke to the customers as well and they went gaga over the taste.
When I asked Gaurav if he has any plans to do any other business or go for a regular 9-5 job, he said, "The love and support we get here is unbelievable. That doesn't let us leave. This is a Muslim locality. Hindus like us have only a few shops here. They (Muslims) give us lot of love and we also feel like serving them, treat them with good taste."
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)